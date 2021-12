Zero Trust security reimagines our approach to both detecting and preventing security breaches when it comes to company data. The traditional siege mentality approach of simply hoisting up the drawbridge and securing the castle walls against external threats is now replaced by a system which not only monitors those outside our business, but those within. For an SMB this can be a difficult proposition; data that was historically enveloped under a macro blanket of security now needs to be monitored on a micro scale; every single attempted login run through a series of parameters that extend well beyond simply logging the IP address as a form of verification.

