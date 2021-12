"Resident Evil 4" is widely regarded as one of the best games in the "Resident Evil" franchise, as well as one of the most exciting survival-horror titles ever made. It's no wonder why fans have been clamoring for a remake of the beloved game, particularly after the successes of Capcom's remakes of "Resident Evil 2" and "RE 3." Fans have been hearing rumblings of a "Resident Evil 4" remake for a while now, but it appears that a prominent voice actor has basically confirmed that a new "Resident Evil 4" is on the way — and they may have just risked their future with the popular zombie-killing franchise to do so.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 DAYS AGO