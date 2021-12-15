ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Signing Day: DB Jayden Rowe

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeZZy_0dNdURG500

Name: Jayden Rowe

Hometown: Tulsa, OK

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Position: DB

School: Tulsa Union High School

Evaluation: Jayden Rowe was a fantastic evaluation by the OU staff, and he’s risen in recruiting rankings since committing to the Sooners. A punishing tackler, Rowe hits like a linebacker while moving in the open field like a defensive back. Rowe could potentially play all across the Oklahoma secondary, and he projects to be a playmaker wherever he lands. Rowe will be a great addition to the OU secondary for years to come, and could follow in Pat Fields’ footsteps as the next impactful defensive back to arrive at Oklahoma from the Tulsa area.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#American Football#Db School#Ou#Fan Nation
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DB hits transfer portal after 1 season in Lincoln

A Nebraska defensive back has decided to explore his options outside of Lincoln after just one season with the program. The Omaha World-Herald reported on Friday that freshman Malik Williams has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He was a member of the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class and spent just one year with the football program.
NEBRASKA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Zoom

Watch Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims' full media zoom call from Friday, Dec. 17 just 12 days ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full media zoom call from Friday, Dec. 17 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with UT-Arlington on Sunday in Norman. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Withdraws Name from Transfer Portal

A big win for Oklahoma in the transfer portal. The Sooners have seen some high-profile offensive players hit the transfer portal this month and head to new programs, but Brent Venables and company are getting one key pass-catcher to rethink things. Junior wide receiver Theo Wease announced on Friday evening...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy