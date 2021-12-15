Oklahoma Signing Day: DB Jayden Rowe

Name: Jayden Rowe

Hometown: Tulsa, OK

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Position: DB

School: Tulsa Union High School

Evaluation: Jayden Rowe was a fantastic evaluation by the OU staff, and he’s risen in recruiting rankings since committing to the Sooners. A punishing tackler, Rowe hits like a linebacker while moving in the open field like a defensive back. Rowe could potentially play all across the Oklahoma secondary, and he projects to be a playmaker wherever he lands. Rowe will be a great addition to the OU secondary for years to come, and could follow in Pat Fields’ footsteps as the next impactful defensive back to arrive at Oklahoma from the Tulsa area.

