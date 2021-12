This week, Myth of Empires was delisted from Steam, and the Angela Game team issued a statement about the recent events and what they are doing to respond. Their statement confirmed that “Steam received allegations of suspected copyright infringement concerning Myth of Empires, and in accordance with the DMCA and to exempt itself from liability, has temporarily removed Myth of Empires from its store”. Following this, they request patience while they sort the situation out and assert that Angela Game owns all rights and property associated with the game. They are in discussions with Steam in order to try and resolve the issue, but for now the game is still unavailable while they do so.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO