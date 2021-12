Frankford- The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues investigating the murder of Dioandre D. Gibbs, 33 of Lincoln, that occurred back in May of 2021. At approximately 3:35 p.m., Tuesday May 18, 2021, Frankford Police Department and Delaware State Troopers were dispatched to Honolulu Road in the area of Kauffman Lane for a reported shooting. When officers and troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered Dioandre Gibbs sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2012 Volkswagen CC with a gunshot wound. Through the investigations, it was determined Gibbs was shot on Kauffman Lane and attempted to drive away from the scene. He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front of a residence located on Honolulu Road.

