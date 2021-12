Insightly Study Finds Businesses Struggling to Manage Customer Journey. Today, Insightly, the innovator in customer relationship management (CRM), is unveiling how businesses can keep pace with the evolving customer journey in 2022. Insightly’s recent study asking over 450 business leaders to assess the top pain points for their sales and marketing operations showed that businesses are struggling to effectively manage the customer journey. These leaders identified 3 key challenges: lack of customer data transparency, difficulty in building and maintaining integrations, and their struggle with a rapidly-evolving toolset. A separate Insightly survey of 500 business decision makers found that more than 4 in 10 say sales and marketing teams only connect on occasion/when necessary and nearly one in 10 say they don’t connect at all.

