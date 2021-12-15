ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Report of ‘Shots Fired’ at Galleria Prompts Police Response

By Boris
 3 days ago
A report of shots being fired at a local Hudson Valley mall prompted a response from police during the busy holiday shopping season. The Town of Wallkill Police department says it received a report of "shots fired" at the Galleria at Crystal Run on Monday evening. Police responded to the scene...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galleria#Concealed Carry#Wallkill Police#American Eagle
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

