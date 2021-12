Lloyd Naideck has left his position as deputy executive director of the North Jersey District Water Commission to join Forge Forward, a public sector consulting company. A former chief of staff to Assemblyman John McKeon (D-West Orange), Naideck was the choice of the Murphy administration to replace former GOP gubernatorial candidate Todd Caliguire in the post last year. He has served on the senior leadership team at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection prior to taking the water commission job.

