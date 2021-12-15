‘Hawkeye’ Recap: Blood on His Hands

The fallout of the previous episode is still ongoing as the fans are realizing more and more that the show is veering away from what they thought would happen and is continuing along a path that is familiar but not nearly as tightly-knit as they would have thought. In hindsight, realizing that things would not be as they believed should have been one of the first thoughts that came to mind when watching this show, especially given that any transition from book to movie or TV is going to be a bit bumpy and not always take into account every little detail. Those that have read the entirety of Robert Jordan’s extensive series however are by now, hopefully, starting to realize that things are not going to go exactly the way they believed they would. At the very least, the story continues to push forward in Blood Calls Blood, as the Aes Sedai mourn one of their own while Stepin has to come to grips with the fact that he has lost more than a friend, but someone that he bonded with in a way that transcends simple friendship and definitely goes beyond being just a bodyguard.

