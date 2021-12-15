ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Hawkeye’ Recap: Blood on His Hands

By Alan Sepinwall
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of this week’s Hawkeye, “Ronin,” coming up just as soon as I only own one fork…. Midway through “Ronin,” Kate finds herself across her kitchen table from Yelena Belova, terrified and confused to be sharing mac and cheese with a trained Black Widow assassin who tried to kill her...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Vera Farmiga
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Jon Favreau
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
TIME

Breaking Down the Spider-Man: No Way Home End-Credits Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves Peter Parker’s future open-ended. Thanks to Doctor Strange’s second spell, not a soul in the universe knows who Peter Parker is, not even his girlfriend MJ. Without family, friends or Stark funds to support him, Peter skips college and moves into a darkly-lit New York apartment. He stitches together a low-tech Spider-Man costume and takes to the streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Tv#Blood#Stefon#Kingpin#The Fat Man Used Cars
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
MOVIES
homenewshere.com

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4: An MCU Fan Favorite Arrives to Cause Trouble (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Season 1 episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?”]. It’s no surprise that Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) sister would appear in Hawkeye, given the post-credits scene of Black Widow, which featured her learning the (extremely false) info that Clint (Jeremy Renner) was responsible for Nat’s death. She shows up to complicate everything for the duo of archers, just as they start to really bond — and as they learn more about Sloan LTD and what Jack’s really up to. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Hawkeye’ episode four recap: an assassin unmasked

There’s a big shadow looming over Hawkeye. Last week’s episode gave us a glimpse of a mysterious “uncle” in a brief flashback to Maya’s (Alaqua Cox) backstory, and the chapter ended with Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) bumping into an armed Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), aka The Swordsman.
TV SERIES
CNET

Hawkeye episode 4 recap: Clint and Kate encounter a familiar next-level threat

After last week's magnificent car chase, episode 4 of Hawkeye landed on Disney Plus on Wednesday. Clint Barton teams up with newcomer Kate Bishop for this Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, as he's forced to face the fallout from his rampage through the criminal underworld as the vigilante Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, before he returned to his Hawkeye identity.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4 Recap: Black Christmas

After last week’s action packed episode of “Hawkeye,” things have slowed down considerably in this little corner of the MCU. Not that this week’s episode wasn’t equally wonderful, it was just much more of a hangout episode (with a shorter running time even). Put another way, if last week’s episode was “Die Hard,” this week’s is “Dazed and Confused.” Still, there’s a lot to discuss — including the return of a new fan-favorite MCU character. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!
TV SERIES
FanSided

Hawkeye episode 4 recap: Who does the Rolex belong to?

In Hawkeye episode 4, Yelena Belova finally makes her highly anticipated return, painful memories haunt Clint, and Kate attempts to spread some Christmas cheer with the help of Pizza Dog and decorations. Read on to discover what happened in Hawkeye episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?”. Hawkeye episode 4...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Hawkeye’ episode five recap: a royal ascension to the MCU proper

If you’ve seen a Marvel show before, you know how this works. Forever teasing, revealing and wowing before stepping back to let us all breathe, the penultimate episode of Hawkeye is a quiet one – giving everyone a chance to take stock, patch up wounds and refill their ammo before next week’s big Christmas showdown. But that doesn’t mean nothing happens – unravelling a whole lot of twists and finally giving us the new big bad we’ve all be waiting for.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Hawkeye has a target on his back in new trailer for Marvel series

Marvel Entertainment has released a new promo for next week’s fifth episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye, which teases what’s ahead for Clint (Jeremy Renner), Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena (Florence Pugh); check it out here…. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Wheel of Time: ‘Blood Calls Blood’ Recap

The fallout of the previous episode is still ongoing as the fans are realizing more and more that the show is veering away from what they thought would happen and is continuing along a path that is familiar but not nearly as tightly-knit as they would have thought. In hindsight, realizing that things would not be as they believed should have been one of the first thoughts that came to mind when watching this show, especially given that any transition from book to movie or TV is going to be a bit bumpy and not always take into account every little detail. Those that have read the entirety of Robert Jordan’s extensive series however are by now, hopefully, starting to realize that things are not going to go exactly the way they believed they would. At the very least, the story continues to push forward in Blood Calls Blood, as the Aes Sedai mourn one of their own while Stepin has to come to grips with the fact that he has lost more than a friend, but someone that he bonded with in a way that transcends simple friendship and definitely goes beyond being just a bodyguard.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy