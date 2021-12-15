Sommelier shares tips for choosing the perfect wines for the holidays

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) announced that it is removing its live audience and limiting cast and crew for Saturday's episode amid the spread of the omicron variant. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL said in a tweet.

