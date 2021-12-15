ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sommelier shares tips for choosing the perfect wines for the holidays

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cheers! This holiday season you can...

local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
The Hill

​​Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees, a measure that impacts tens of millions of workers across the country. The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit comes after the Biden administration asked the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Hill

SNL announces no live audience, limited cast and crew for Saturday episode as omicron spreads

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) announced that it is removing its live audience and limiting cast and crew for Saturday's episode amid the spread of the omicron variant. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL said in a tweet.
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Wine Pairing#Wine Festival#Sommelier#Food Drink#Beverages#Wkrc
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy