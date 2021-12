Mother tried to drown her 4-year-old son in a canal and attacked the officer who tire. According to the police officials, the 31-year-old mother was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. The mother was reportedly caught trying to drown her 4-year-old son in a canal. She then attacked the police officer who intervened and tried to take the officer’s gun. Authorities said that the mother was acting irrationally and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The responding troopers discovered that the mother was holding her son’s face-down and appeared to be trying to smother him in the muddy embankment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO