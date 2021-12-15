ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'Jarius Sneed issues statement to thank Chiefs Kingdom for their support

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is expected to rejoin the team on Wednesday after a brief absence following the stabbing death of his oldest brother, TQ Harrison.

Sneed missed the team’s Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders while traveling home to Minden, Louisiana to be with his family. On Wednesday morning, Sneed issued a statement via his agent thanking Chiefs fans and the organization for their support during a very tough time in his life. That statement was shared on Twitter by Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the fans and the Kansas City Chiefs organization, for all the love and support they have given me the past few days during such a trying time. It means so much to me. We deeply appreciate everything you are doing to help us get through this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to me. Thank you.”

The organization threw their full support behind Sneed, even helping his family get back home to Louisiana from Missouri in a timely fashion. The fans showed tremendous support for Sneed, both on social media and with signs at the game on Sunday. After the win over the Raiders in Week 14, Sneed’s teammates dedicated the win to him and his family.

