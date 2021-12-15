ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Senate's Finsta Problem

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 4 days ago

Earlier this year we wrote about Senator Richard Blumenthal's viral "finsta" debacle in which he asked a Facebook executive to "end Finsta" as if (1) it was a product, or (2) it was "endable." Some people pushed back on the mocking of Blumenthal, noting that he (or at least his staffers)...

www.techdirt.com

AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Connecticut State
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is suddenly legitimizing the Jan. 6 committee. But why?

It’s difficult to dismiss even one Mitch McConnell comment as anything other than part of a concerted and deliberate political strategy. It’s virtually impossible to dismiss two. All of which makes twin comments this week by McConnell (R-Ky.) legitimizing the House’s Jan. 6 committee quite interesting. As...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Marsha Blackburn
MSNBC

Dems try to create some momentum to pass voting rights legislation

Twice this month, the Senate made exceptions to the chamber's filibuster rules, once to help prevent another Republican-imposed government shutdown, and again a week later to prevent a Republican-imposed debt-ceiling crisis. It wasn't long, however, before voting rights advocates posed an important question: If the Senate can create carve outs to the filibuster to protect our economy, why not create another exception to protect our democracy?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Big Tech#Facebook#The National Journal
Ohio Capital Journal

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ARIZONA STATE
Mic

Mitch McConnell thinks Joe Manchin should just become a Republican already

There’s a prevailing sense out there that Washington, D.C., is a snake pit of partisan sniping where the only reliable product is a steady stream of self-promotion and acrimony. And, y’know what? Sure, okay, that’s largely true. But there are rare exceptions to the rule — cases where the luminous power of friendship manages to burst through even the heaviest clouds of legislative opprobrium. And when those moments occur, it’s important to call them out and celebrate them as proof positive that the system still works!
CONGRESS & COURTS

