3 Takeaways from Flyers Win Against Devils

By Colin Newby
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils in a 6-1 blowout at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. The victory brought them their first three-game winning streak of the 2021-22 season. They had lost 10 consecutive games prior to the streak. The regulation win allowed them to leapfrog their...

www.yardbarker.com

whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL

