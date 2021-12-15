BCAT Engine Building Team wins fourth national championship
Two engine buildings teams from the Burton Center for Arts and Technology competed in the annual Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Building Challenge national competition in Indianapolis Dec. 9-11, 2021.
The E3 Sparks Plug team, led by motorsports instructor Chris Overfelt, captured their fourth national championship with a final average time of 20:51. Each member of the team also won a $10,000 scholarship. The team previously captured the national championship in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
The NASCAR Tech team, led by automotive instructor Steve Hoback, placed 17th in the nation.
