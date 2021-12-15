ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCAT Engine Building Team wins fourth national championship

 3 days ago
Two engine buildings teams from the Burton Center for Arts and Technology competed in the annual Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Building Challenge national competition in Indianapolis Dec. 9-11, 2021.

The E3 Sparks Plug team, led by motorsports instructor Chris Overfelt, captured their fourth national championship with a final average time of 20:51. Each member of the team also won a $10,000 scholarship. The team previously captured the national championship in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The NASCAR Tech team, led by automotive instructor Steve Hoback, placed 17th in the nation.

