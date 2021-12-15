ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs CB Mike Hughes named Week 14 AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-9 in Week 14, and now one of the key contributors in that defense-fueled smackdown is being recognized by the league.

Chiefs CB Mike Hughes earned his first career Defensive Player of the Week Award, in his first season representing the AFC. He is the second Chiefs player to win the award this season following Chris Jones, who earned the award after the team’s victory over the Cowboys in Week 11.

Hughes is also the first cornerback on the team to earn the honor since Marcus Peters in Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season. He’s also the first player from UCF to win Defensive Player of the Week honors since A.J. Bouye did so back in Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season.

Hughes kicked off the dominant performance for Kansas City in Week 14, with a 23-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown on the opening play from scrimmage. But the fun didn’t stop there for Hughes, he’d force two fumbles of his own and lead the team in tackles with nine on the night. Hughes also became the first player in the league to register two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in a single game this season.

The Chiefs acquired Hughes in trade with the Vikings prior to the start of the season. He’s played the majority of his snaps on special teams this year, but stepping in for L’Jarius Sneed in Week 14, he has proven a valuable asset in the secondary. He’s in a contract year, so this performance could pave the way for a second contract with Kansas City or elsewhere.

Joining Hughes this week on the AFC side of things is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Both Herbert and Hughes will face off on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.

