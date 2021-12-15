Lenders Expect Profit Margins To Squeeze In 2022

I work hard to live a very glamorous life. I mention this because yesterday, when I sent the Commentary out from the road at a glamorous McDonalds in Northern California (free Wi-Fi!), I noticed that the price of my usual glamorous Egg McMuffin meal (with OJ) has skyrocketed to $10.06 from $7.60 earlier this year! Not only that, but it seems that the portion size of the tasty “hashbrowns” and sandwich have dropped. At the “other end” of things, does it seem like toilet paper prices have gone up while the size of the roll has shrunk, especially compared to how big the TP holder is which serves as a constant reminder of how big the roll was previously? Price and shortage news is everywhere. Bank of America is hiring up to 5,000 people this quarter. Taco Bell announced that within three years its minimum wage would be $18/hour, or $37k per year. Speaking of comp, the Pacific region is the best for paralegal hourly pay. The region has the highest billing rate, at $347 per hour, and also the highest hourly pay at $59 per hour. That’s higher than the national average billing rate of about $300 per hour, and average hourly pay of $50. The East South Central region’s paralegals earned an average pay of $36 per hour. Is it tough for you to find entry-level employees? In our biz, it seems like some folks who started in the 80’s and 90’s are starting to retire from the mortgage biz. They made plenty of money, the stock market is helping, and they do not want to face 2022 and 2023. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May. Today’s features Interview with Dan Purcell from Richey May, who manages the Firm’s internal audit practice for banks, credit unions, and fintech organizations, as well as focusing on providing services related to Fair Lending, and other regulatory requirements related to the use of HMDA data across all institutional types.)

