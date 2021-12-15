ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rochelle Humes wipes away tears as fundraiser who is running 27 marathons to help his ill wife becomes emotional by huge surge of donations

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rochelle Humes wiped away tears on Wednesday's This Morning after speaking to Scott Fisher who is running an epic 27 marathons in 27 days for his wife Megan.

During the interview, Scott, 31, spoke about how Megan, 27, developed Mast Cell Activation Syndrome after the traumatic birth of their daughter three years ago and now relies on taking 27 pills a day to keep her alive.

The keen runner told of how his wife went from a national equestrian competitor to being in a wheelchair, needing a feeding tube and was being transferred to a specialist hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEeuq_0dNdNnTi00
Emotional: Rochelle Humes wiped away tears on Wednesday's This Morning after speaking to Scott Fisher who is running an epic 27 marathons in 27 days for his wife Megan

Captain Scott explained how he was hoping to raise £27,000 for the charity Mast Cell Action, after being inspired to run one marathon for each of the pills Megan has to take daily.

And Rochelle, 31, became emotional when she told Scott that This Morning had donated £1,000 towards his target.

He said: 'You've kind of put me on the back foot there because I wasn't expecting that. I'm obviously not allowed to cry on TV.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daLpm_0dNdNnTi00
Awful: The keen runner and army Captain told of how his wife went from a national equestrian competitor to being in a wheelchair and needing a feeding tube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JThPE_0dNdNnTi00
Tough: During the interview, Scott, 31, spoke about how Megan, 27, developed Mast Cell Activation Syndrome after the traumatic birth of their daughter three years ago

To which Rochelle replied, while wiping away tears: 'You've got me now'.

And donations continued to flood in, with Scott well exceeding his £7,000 goal.

At the end of the show, stand in host Vernon Kay announced, 'It's now £139,858. Get in there.'

Going back to speak to Scott, Rochelle said, 'What incredible news.' Scott replied, 'That's just amazing, that's almost as much as my mortgage!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUORK_0dNdNnTi00
Moved: And Rochelle, 31, became emotional when she told Scott that This Morning had donated £1,000 towards his target

An emotional Scott replied, 'Thank you to everyone that's been behind this, the ITV team, the presenters, the camera guys that have stood here, and my dad following me around in a blue Fiesta.

'Those are the ones that have made it happen, not me. I'm just enduring a tenth of the pain my wife does so thanks to everyone, it really has made it worth it.'

After wishing Scott well with the remaining 22 marathons, the emotions got to hosts Vernon and Rochelle who quickly linked to a competition item.

Following a debut cooking item with Gregory Porter, viewers were updated that Scott's page had now passed the £145,000.

Scott's Just Giving page had raised more than £159,000 at the time of publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mZc9_0dNdNnTi00
Amazing: Donations continued to flood in, with Scott well exceeding his £7,000 goal 

WHAT IS MAST CELL ACTIVATION DISORDER?

Mast cell activation disorder is the umbrella term for a spectrum of diseases caused by the inappropriate activation or build-up of mast cells in the body's tissues.

Mast cells are produced in the bone marrow and are an important part of the immune system and help fight infection.

When mast cells detect an allergen, they release histamine and other chemicals into the bloodstream. Histamine makes the blood vessels expand and the surrounding skin itchy and swollen.

Mast cells sometimes mistake harmless substances, such as pollen, for infectious germs, and trigger the process of swelling.

This can cause the skin to become red, swollen and itchy, and it can also create a build-up of mucus in the airways, which become narrower.

People with the condition have an increased risk of having a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis.

Symptoms include itchy skin or a raised, red skin rash, feeling light-headed or faint and swelling of the throat, mouth and tongue which can lead to breathing difficulties.

Source: NHS Choices

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

105-year-old marathon fundraiser plans to celebrate MBE with champagne

A 105-year-old who walked a marathon to raise money for charity plans to celebrate with champagne after being given a royal honour, adding: “I think I have earned it”.Ruth Saunders, from Newbury in Berkshire was made an MBE after walking 26.2 miles to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.The centenarian raised more than £39,000, far surpassing her original target of £500.She said she felt “excited” to receive the honour and “relaxed” in the grand surrounds of Windsor Castle.It was her second visit to the royal palace, but the first in around 85 years.When Ms Saunders was 19...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'It never gets any easier': Lucy-Jo Hudson draws on co-parenting struggles as she laments being away from daughter Sienna

Lucy-Jo Hudson has drawn on the struggles of co-parenting as she lamented being apart from daughter Sienna, who she shares with ex-husband Alan Halsall. On Friday, the 38-year-old actress, known for her roles in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram of her and eight-year-old Sienna, who has been holidaying with her father and his girlfriend Tisha Merry in Lapland.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Kay
Person
Rochelle Humes
Person
Gregory Porter
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#The Emotions#Wipes#Wiping#Itv
survivornet.com

‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Best Friend Battling Cancer After COVID Vaccination Led To Discovery Of Brain Tumor

'Bachelor' Star Gets Involved In Brain Cancer Research After His Friend's Diagnosis. Tim Robards, who appeared as the original bachelor on the Australian version of the popular reality show, is helping to raise funds for cancer research as an ambassador for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation after his friend Tom Barrett, 41, learned he had brain cancer.
CANCER
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Broke Up with Her Boyfriend: 'I Was Tired of Fighting'

Tammy Slaton is having a tough time after breaking up with her boyfriend. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, shares in Monday's episode that she split from Phillip, whom she recently introduced to viewers. The two had met on social media, Slaton previously explained, and admitted Phillip is known online for talking about his preference for bigger women, and that he doesn't date anyone under 300 lbs.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

272K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy