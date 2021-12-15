South Dakota Teacher Cash Grab Stunt Raises Eyebrows – Watch The Video
By Steve Tanko
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
4 days ago
Organizers of what was designed to be a charitable publicity stunt in South Dakota are feeling the brunt of public opinion as observers call out the "optics" of what went on. Critics are also slamming the original intent as "dystopian". It was billed as the Sioux Falls Stampede's "Dash...
So let’s get this straight: a video featuring local teachers scrambling on their hands and knees for $5,000 in one-dollar bills to use on classroom supplies was posted online and people didn’t love it?. The “dash for cash” stunt—which has received nearly 20 million views on Twitter—took place...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Days after a charity event billed as helping South Dakota teachers went viral for dehumanizing the teachers meant to be helped, the organizers have issued a formal apology. The Sioux Falls Stampede, a junior league hockey team, and CU Mortgage Direct organized the “Dash for...
The organisers of a “dystopian” event in which 10 school teachers from South Dakota had participated have apologised for the embarrassment caused to them and their profession.In the “Dash for Cash” event that was held during the Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey game at the Denny Sanford Premier Centre on Saturday, teachers had to crawl on the floor to grab as many dollar bills as they possibly could so they could add to funds needed for renovating their classrooms and schools.The event was severely criticised on social media, with users comparing it to recent Netflix hit Squid Game and the...
