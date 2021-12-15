ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Altarf: Mobile Micro-Home in Isle of Skye by Ann Nisbet Studio

worldarchitecture.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated on the Isle of Skye, Ann Nisbet Studio developed a one-bed mobile micro home prototype as a low cost, thermally efficient, mobile house for the rural landscape. The Studio mentioned that "the client's initial brief was for a "small but not tiny" house on the site. However, after discovering that...

worldarchitecture.org

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Orange County Business Journal

Home Franchise Concepts Buys Aussie Pet Mobile

Irvine-based Home Franchise Concepts said it acquired Aliso Viejo mobile pet groomer Aussie Pet Mobile, marking the eighth brand to join its portfolio of franchising concepts. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Aussie Pet Mobile is Home Franchise Concepts’ second purchase this year. It bought Two Maids and...
IRVINE, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

A Christmas house tour of Skye McAlpine's London home

Food writer Skye McAlpine has had a busy few years. She has published her latest book, A Table for Friends, launched a beautiful range of tableware and even teamed up with stationary brand Papier on a collection of menus, place cards and recipe journals. Back in 2020, Skye showed Good...
WORLD
worldarchitecture.org

Roly-Poly Cotto restaurant fills in between historic buildings with its cave-like red brick facade

A curvy, red-brick cave-like entrance defines this restaurant within the existing city blocks in Gangnam-gu, South Korea. Named Roly-Poly Cotto, the 1,015-square-metre building acts as an infill restaurant with its playful façade designed by studioVASE, a South Korean architecture studio. While the building doesn't reflect its function from outside,...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Isle Of Skye#Mobile Micro Home#Studio#House#Scottish#Siberian
ArchDaily

OG Home & Studio / Omar Gandhi Architect

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant, historic North End of Halifax, Nova Scotia on a narrow and abandoned lot. In the decades prior, the adjacent property was the site of a neighborhood African Nova Scotian barbershop. The project was designed with the intention of becoming the primary residence of Omar Gandhi, his partner, and his son, sitting over the top of what would become the architecture studios’ east coast home base. However, over the course of the build, the studio grew to a level that could no longer be accommodated in the modest space. The ground-floor office is now a dedicated community studio, focused on community projects specifically located in the north end of Halifax, including housing for the homeless and safe public amenities.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Ventura Hillside Home / DARX Studio

Manufacturers: Restoration Hardware, Arcadia Windows, Tektrim. Structural Engineer: Kurt Fischer Structural Engineering. Civil Engineer: Westland Civil Inc. Text description provided by the architects. This project is located within the gated equestrian community of Bell Canyon, in eastern Ventura County California. The house is nestled midway up a steep hillside with views capturing the rolling hills and mature trees of Bell Canyon below. The topography of the lot had a steep heel and toe, while the middle portion of the lot was more moderately sloped, creating a natural place to locate a building pad.
HOME & GARDEN
worldarchitecture.org

ADEPT and Karres en Brands reveal plans for Garden City 2.0 in Germany

Danish architecture practice ADEPT and Hilversum-based practice Karres en Brands have revealed plans for a new masterplan, called WoodHood – Garden City 2.0, in Köln, Germany. The team has won a highly ambitious 80-ha (800,000-square-metre) urban development in Köln, Germany inspired by The Garden City, which will serve...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
worldarchitecture.org

IHEARTBLOB wins TAB 2022 with the first ever blockchain-funded pavilion "Fungible Non-Fungible"

Vienna-based architecture studio IHEARTBLOB has won the 6th edition of TAB 2022 Installation Programme Competition with "Fungible Non-Fungible", the first ever blockchain-funded pavilion. The aim of the Installation Competition is to challenge emerging architectural talents to design an experimental timber installation in front of the Museum of Estonian Architecture, in...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Cofounder Studio Home Office / JAI Architects and Interior

Text description provided by the architects. This project started when a graphic design couple who founded a design firm called "COFOUNDER STUDIO" wanted to start their life together in a place that can be both a home and an office in one. They came to the architects with a small rectangular piece of land and requirements that must be reasonably fit for two persons and one energetic dog.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This London Home’s Redesign Was Inspired By Its Owner’s Biggest Passion: Cars

When British interior designer Katharine Pooley revamped the Notting Hill home of an international client, a few rooms were top priority: the office, the game room and the indoor pool. Since the owner is such a passionate collector of supercars, Pooley integrated a few small details into some of the spaces that nod towards the automotive world. It’s an approach that stands in sharp juxtaposition to the seven-story mansion’s exterior, which is white stucco; the building itself is hundreds of years old.  One of the first orders of business was the office. The owner is a businessman and spends eight to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
worldarchitecture.org

Koulas Residence in Cyprus refers to Koulas' medieval watchtowers with its vertical compact volume

Cyprus-based architecture practice Alexis Papadopoulos Architectural Practice has designed a residence comprising two distinct volumes in Kolossi, Cyprus. Named The Koulas Project, the 170-square-metre residence, is comprised of two distinct volumes; one is an elongated and the other is a vertical compact volume. Located in the area of Kolossi Castle...
VISUAL ART
ecbpublishing.com

Mobile home sales site appoved

Mark and Sandy Vollertson of Advanced Real Estate Sales in Monticello received a green light from the Monticello City Council on Dec. 7 for their plan to locate a mobile home sales business at 1700 S. Jefferson St. (the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 South and Waukeenah Highway).
MONTICELLO, FL
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has an Glass-Sided Pool and Three Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Design Experts Name 10 Key Trends from High Point Market

At High Point Market, the market authority’s Style Spotters team identified trends they believe will shape home decor in the coming year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy