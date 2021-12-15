ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens sign QB to active roster on Wednesday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2NRr_0dNdLjsO00

The Baltimore Ravens saw star quarterback Lamar Jackson leave their Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He was carted to the locker room and deemed questionable to return, but was subsequently ruled out around halftime.

While Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson avoided a high ankle sprain, it is currently unclear if the quarterback will be able to suit up in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. With that in mind, the Ravens signed quarterback Josh Johnson to their active roster from the New York Jets’ practice squad, seemingly as insurance incase Jackson isn’t able to play.

Johnson has had quite the football journey, as Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun highlighted each stop that the 35-year-old has made during his career.

The veteran had a brief stint with Baltimore back in 2016, as he was with the team during training camp and the preseason. He has accumulated 1,966 passing yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of his career. If Jackson can’t play, Johnson could be the backup to Tyler Huntley on Sunday, but the team also has Chris Streveler on their practice squad. Regardless, the move looks to be an insurance one for the Ravens, as they now have plenty of players available at the quarterback position.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Amid an absolutely insane week for the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have quietly been dealing with some concerning news regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP was listed as “questionable” on the Ravens’ final injury report of the week. Jackson did not participate in practice at all this week due to an ankle injury.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Chiefs-Chargers, plus Week 15 outlook

The dawn of Week 15 brought us another shake-up in the AFC playoff picture. The Chiefs' thrilling overtime victory Thursday night over the Chargers elevated them to the conference's No. 1 seed. The Patriots can regain that position with a victory Saturday over the Colts, but for a few days at least, the Chiefs have returned to the spot they spent so much of the previous three seasons in.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#A Football Life#American Football#Qb#The Cleveland Browns#The Green Bay Packers#The New York Jets#The Baltimore Sun
The Spun

Ravens Lose Another Key Player For Sunday’s Game

The Ravens continue to get hammered this season, whether it’s by injuries or COVID-19. Receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list which means he won’t be eligible to play on Sunday against the Packers. With Watkins out, Baltimore will have to rely on Hollywood Brown...
NFL
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Acho: I am worried for the Ravens because they took away Lamar Jackson's ability to run I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

According to reports, Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Friday, putting Tyler Huntley in line to start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. This is the third straight day Lamar has missed practice due to his ankle injury. The Baltimore Ravens face Green Bay, who is currently a (-6) favorite, via FOX Bet Sportsbook. Emmanuel Acho explains why the Ravens should be 'very worried' about Jackson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ravens Bad News

Another day, another unfortunate update for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, who will likely be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, have lost several notable players to injuries and illnesses over the course of the 2021 season. Baltimore has suffered another tough loss heading into Sunday’s game against the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has inspired faith in older teammates since rec-league days: ‘There was just something about him’

Dameon Jones remains convinced that a sprained ankle cost him a Florida 5A state title. That’s how good Tyler Huntley was as a senior at Hallandale High School. “We just didn’t think he could play,” Jones recalled, letting his mind drift back six years to the last days he spent coaching Huntley. “All week in practice, he couldn’t put any weight on it.” Huntley did suit up, and though he could ...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call. During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy