Alongside Hayabusa his beloved Kagura got a huge Revamp to make a dominant impact in the Land of Dawn. From changes of her skills to revamped skins, Kagura’s Seimei umbrella has become more lethal than ever. Kagura is a high elo mage with a good set of Blink, Burst, and Debuff abilities. According to her skill casting abilities, we can consider her as an S-tier pick and difficult to play type hero. Kagura is a complete package and has most of the abilities you can ask for in a hero. In this guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to pave your way to victory with Kagura in Mobile Legends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO