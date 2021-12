Companies in recent years have put added emphasis on reducing their carbon footprints, taking a more responsible approach to environmental challenges that are exacerbated by heightened consumerism. From manufacturing to disposing of electronics, energy consumption and e-waste are growing issues. They're also somewhat compounded by a push for thinner and lighter products—premium designs can and often do come at the expense of easy repairs and scenarios where a product can be reused beyond its initial lifecycle. It doesn't have to be that way, though. In an effort to push the limits of sustainable PC design, Dell today introduced an interesting prototype laptop called Concept Luna.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO