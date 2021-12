A year after they were given an emergency nod to be used during the pandemic, two of Royal Philips’ newest patient monitors now are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The agency recently granted 510(k) clearance to Philips’ IntelliVue MX750 and MX850, which are designed to provide real-time information on a patient’s vitals and support remote monitoring in a hospital setting.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO