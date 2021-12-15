ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE interested in MJF as Fox, USA Network take notice

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past few weeks, I have been asked personally by multiple people within Fox and USA regarding current AEW roster member MJF as his program with CM Punk has brought in a new level of interest from non-pro wrestling followers at both networks. I discussed this last night...

f4wonline.com

Cutting Edge with Maryse announced for WWE Raw

Monday's Raw will feature the return of Edge's Cutting Edge talk show. WWE has announced that a Cutting Edge talk show with Maryse appearing as Edge's guest will take place on Raw this Monday. Edge is set to face Maryse's husband The Miz at WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday, January 1.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown spoilers for Christmas Eve episode

Following last night's SmackDown at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, WWE taped next week's Christmas Eve edition of the show. SmackDown will air on Fox in its normal time slot next Friday. Here's what was taped for the episode:. - Sami Zayn won the "12 Days of Christmas" gauntlet...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss added to WWE Day 1

A new singles match has been added to WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view event. On tonight’s SmackDown, it was announced that Madcap Moss would take on Drew McIntyre in a singles match. This follows the events of tonight’s SmackDown, where Happy Corbin made the match, much to Moss’ chagrin.
WWE
Cm Punk
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns returns

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns from his one-week sabbatical. Last week, Paul Heyman informed Brock Lesnar that Reigns took the night off to prepare for their match at Day 1. Instead, Lesnar tried apologizing to Sami Zayn for injuring...
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Massive chaos during Raw

The news came about previously that the final of the RK-Bro-nament tournament had been postponed due to a double injury found in both teams participating in the match, namely the Mysterios and the Street Profits. Shortly before the live broadcast of Monday Night Raw, this news was broadcast via a video posted on the company's social channels by Sarah Schreiber, the correspondent from the backstage of the federation, who had precisely warned fans of the cancellation of the match to find the new n°1 contender for the tag team titles of the red show.
WWE
Wrestling World

Does WWE want to sign MJF?

One of the most talented and hated heels of the American pro-wrestling scene for a few months now and who is not part of the great WWE of the McMahon family, responds to the name of MJF, acronym of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who is currently in a feud with former WWE Champion historian CM Punk.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland rematch set for WWE SmackDown

Cesaro's feud with Sheamus and Ridge Holland will continue on tonight's episode of SmackDown. WWE has announced that Cesaro vs. Holland will take place on SmackDown tonight. It's a rematch from three weeks ago, when Cesaro rolled up Holland to get the win. That match was Holland's main roster in-ring debut after being called up from NXT.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Compares MJF To Current WWE Personality

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross talked about MJF’s current run in AEW:. “I think Tony Khan is booking MJF perfectly because he’s not overexposing him and he’s keeping him fresh. Of course, Max is really great at keeping himself fresh. He’s very smart. MJF is a younger, actually athletic version of Paul Heyman. I was around Paul Heyman when he was in his ‘20s a lot. I helped Paul a great deal back when nobody wanted to work with him because he was so obstinate in their view. Well I saw talent, and was he a pain in the a**? Absolutely, but he was our pain in the a**, and he was my pain in the a** partner who made both of us better. We did some good work in WCW before we ever got to WWE. I enjoyed it. I can tell you that. Max is a young Paul Heyman only with muscles and athletic ability, so that tells you where he ranks in my lexicon of some of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around in pro wrestling and the thing about it is he’s in his mid ‘20s. Hopefully, he won’t ever self-destruct or, ‘I got this.I don’t need to get any better.’ That’s bullsh*t. He and I have had some really good talks since our tenure there in AEW. I always talk to him at every TV and we chat about different things. He asks questions that are intelligent questions, so you know he’s thinking about things that are spot on because of the questions he asks or the subjects that he wants to discuss.”
WWE
f4wonline.com

B&V: Bryan and Vinny review AEW and NXT 2.0!

The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with tons to talk about in our weekly look at AEW Dynamite and NXT 2.0! Tons to get into including the 60-minute Danielson vs. Hangman draw, an NXT show with a good open and close and nothing good in the middle, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
f4wonline.com

Hook vs. Bear Bronson set for AEW Rampage Holiday Bash

Hook will be in action on the Christmas night AEW Rampage. Team Taz's Hook will face Bear Country's Bear Bronson on the Saturday, December 25 AEW Rampage Holiday Bash. The match was announced during tonight's Rampage episode. Hook vs. Bronson joins a TNT Championship match with Sammy Guevara defending the...
WWE
f4wonline.com

F4D: Bryan and Lance on Dynamite, Bryan vs. Hangman, women's audience, more!

Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and Lance Storm is back with tons to talk about including lots of thoughts on Impact this week, AEW Dynamite with Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page, why women aren't watching AEW in bigger numbers, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE 205 Live results: Sarray vs. Lash Legend

Sarray made her in-ring return after a month-long hiatus against the very new Lash Legend. Sadly, the match wasn’t good, and the closing angle was just strange. Sarray offered Legend a handshake to open, but Legend slapped away her offering. Legend then succeeded in using her power to take control and maintain it for some time. Sarray eventually had a short rally that Legend ended with a rollup attempt, and Sarray took advantage, reversing the pin into one of her own; Legend failed to kick out.
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW to hold men's and women's Owen Hart Cup tournaments

AEW will be holding both men's and women's versions of its Owen Hart Cup tournament. During his appearance on Busted Open Radio on Friday, Tony Khan revealed that, in addition to the men's tournament, there will be a women's Owen Hart Cup. Khan said the when and where regarding the tournaments and where they will be culminating will be announced on tonight's Rampage.
f4wonline.com

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Riho title match set for AEW Battle of the Belts

The first title match for AEW Battle of the Belts has been announced. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Riho on the Saturday, January 8 show. The match was made official during tonight's AEW Rampage. Riho defeated Baker in a non-title match on the...
f4wonline.com

Texas Death Match stipulation added to Impact Hard to Kill title match

The rematch for the Impact Knockouts title at January's Hard to Kill between champion Mickie James and former champion Deonna Purrazzo will now be a Texas Death Match, announced on Thursday's show along with a no contact clause until the pay-per-view. After Purrazzo lost the title to James at Bound...
WWE
f4wonline.com

MLW Fusion Alpha results: Tajiri vs. Aoyagi Middleweight title match

MLW Fusion: Alpha opened with Konnan and the new MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) celebrating their win over Los Parks from last week. Konnan called for the best tag teams to challenge them for the belts. Boogie talked about how he’s not going back to the streets, he’s going to the bank. Rivera said they won’t forget what it’s like to be on the bottom now that they are on top and anyone coming into MLW has to now go through them.
