The top soldier in Japan believes the Indo-Pacific region needs more defenses against aircraft and missiles from China, Russia, and North Korea. “I don’t think we have enough right now. I think we need more. And so that would be, as the commander of U.S. Army Japan, I think that would be something that I would champion for, is more integrated air and missile defense protection in the first island chain, for certain,” Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell said Tuesday during Defense One’s Outlook 2022 event.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO