Elon Musk says he's been living in a 'technology monastery'

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
  • Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently told Time he and singer Grimes, the mother of one of his seven children, are at least “partially separated.”
  • Musk told Time in an interview for his selection as the publication’s Person of the Year that the separation is long term while noting he and Grimes remain friends.
  • “We weren’t seeing each other that much, and I think this is to some degree a long-term thing, because what she needs to do is mostly in L.A. or touring, and my work is mostly in remote locations like this,” Musk said.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently told Time he and singer Grimes, the mother of one of his seven children, are at least "partially separated" as they each follow their own pursuits.

Musk told Time in an interview for his selection as the publication's Person of the Year that the separation is long term while noting he and Grimes remain friends.

"We weren't seeing each other that much, and I think this is to some degree a long-term thing, because what she needs to do is mostly in L.A. or touring, and my work is mostly in remote locations like this," Musk said.

“This place is basically like a technology monastery, you know. There are some women here, but not many. And it’s remote,” Musk added, referring to the SpaceX headquarters in Texas.

The world’s wealthiest person recently quipped in a post on Twitter he’s considering leaving full-time work to pursue a career as a social media personality, although it is not clear if Musk was serious about the venture.

“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk told his 65.9 million Twitter followers.

It is unclear if Musk is considering vacating his roles at Tesla and SpaceX. But he told investors at a conference call in January he expects to stay on at Tesla for “several years,” according to Reuters.

techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I am against forcing people to be vaccinated, not something we should do in America”

Earlier today, TIME magazine named Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person Elon Musk as their “Person of the Year 2021” In a statement, Time magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, “For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.”
ECONOMY
