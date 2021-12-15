The 12 Best Communication Services Stocks to Buy for 2022

Getty Images

Historically, communication services is a robust sector with resilient fundamentals. However, there are a few concerns for even the best performing sectors heading into 2022.

For starters, the world's semiconductor chip shortage looks like it might last well into 2023, which could affect some of the big-name communication services stocks. Also, some of the largest companies in the sector are falling under the watchful eye of bipartisan regulators. Antitrust investigations could soon become a thing for the world's largest social and communications companies.

However, there are reasons to believe communication services stocks could still have a fruitful year.

"In our base-case scenario, we expect slowing growth and peaking inflation to support moderate outperformance of defensive sectors with quality characteristics and higher duration," say Invesco strategists in their 2022 investing outlook. That includes communication services, which is among the sectors Invesco is positive on heading into the new year.

Scott Wren, senior global market strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, is more optimistic about U.S. growth prospects, yet still sees that as a reason to buy the sector.

"We recommend investors focus on U.S. equities with an emphasis on growth sectors such as information technology and communication services, as well as more economically sensitive sectors such as industrials and financials, given our positive outlook," he says.

Here, we examine 12 of the best communication services stocks for 2022. With a handful of household names and even some smaller opportunities making this list, communications is definitely one sector that shouldn't be overlooked by any investors in the coming year.

Data is as of Dec. 14. Average price targets and analyst ratings provided by market data tool Koyfin.

Getty Images

Industry: Telecom services

Telecom services Market value: $6.8 billion

$6.8 billion 12-month price target: $25.69

$25.69 Consensus analyst rating: Buy (29 ratings)

AT&T (T) might be the largest cable provider in the U.S., but Altice USA (ATUS, $15.07) – America's fourth-largest cable provider – has earned its spot on this list of best communication services stocks for 2022.

If you've never heard Altice USA spoken of in the same breath as other top cable providers like Comcast (CMCSA) or Cox Communications, that's no surprise – especially if you live outside the New York City tri-state area or a handful of midwestern and southern states. Altice USA is more localized than some of these other major providers, but its prospects are almost as rosy.

In the company's early November earnings call, CEO Dexter Goei mentioned that the firm's news and advertising segment saw strong growth in the third quarter. In fact, this segment's revenue was up 16% from the year prior. Overall, ATUS saw total revenues grow 2.3% year-over-year, on an adjusted basis.

Now, 2.3% YoY growth isn't too flashy. But as Goei also mentioned in the same earnings call, his company is "still operating in an unusual environment where the effects of the pandemic have not yet fully normalized." This is particularly true in the areas surrounding New York City, which accounts for about two-thirds of Altice USA's footprint.

Goei also highlighted the company's plans to position itself for growth heading into 2022, including targeting $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion of capital expenditures – which includes opening 50 to 75 new retail stores and building out its fiber optics network. "We're repositioning ourselves to be able to duke it out on an equal, if not a better, product portfolio going forward," he said.

Analysts are certainly bullish on ATUS. Of the 29 following the communications stock surveyed by Koyfin, three rate it as a Strong Buy, 12 say Buy, 13 call it a Hold and only one has it at Strong Sell. That's enough for a consensus recommendation of Buy. Plus, the average price target of $25.69 represents implied upside of 70.5% over the next 12 months or so.

Getty Images

Industry: Electronic gaming & multimedia

Electronic gaming & multimedia Market value: $19.3 billion

$19.3 billion 12-month price target: $212.39

$212.39 Consensus analyst rating: Buy (25 analysts)

To say video games are a huge industry is an understatement. In 2020, the market was already worth more than $90 billion. That's roughly the full value of what Comcast, Altice USA and every other provider earned on their cable-TV subscription services in 2019.

And the video game industry is forecast to grow at a 2.3% annual rate over the next four years, according to software review site TechJury. That puts its market value at more than $100 billion by 2024, which is even more than cable TV was worth in its prime back in 2013.

So, it should come as no surprise that Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO, $167.63) – one of the world's largest video game publishers – is on this list of best communications stocks for 2022.

In fact, TTWO is rated a Strong Buy by five of the analysts Koyfin surveyed. Rounding things out, 12 give the shares a Buy rating and eight say Hold. The consensus price target of $212.39 also projects a 26.7% return potential from TTWO stock over the next 12 months or so.

And that very well may be because of the strength of its Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead franchises (among others). In the company's early November earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick said Take-Two's net bookings totalled $985 million in its fiscal second quarter – coming in above expectations and representing a solid 3% year-over-year growth for the quarter. Additionally, TTWO raised its net bookings outlook for fiscal 2022 to a range of $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion compared to its previous forecast for $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.

"As we execute on our strategic vision and maintain our commitment to an outstanding and collaborative culture, we believe that we will significantly grow our operations and drive long-term shareholder value," Zelnick added.

Getty Images

Industry: Electronic gaming & multimedia

Electronic gaming & multimedia Market value: $46.4 billion

$46.4 billion 12-month price target: $93.90

$93.90 Consensus analyst rating: Buy (30 analysts)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI, $59.52) is another one of the largest video game publishers in the world by market value.

The company publishes hugely popular games such as the Call of Duty franchise, Guitar Hero, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga, and this has allowed it to bring in annual revenues above $8.4 billion.

Of course, a winning portfolio isn't everything a company needs to succeed. And followers of ATVI could be anticipating a change in management soon amid allegations of sexual harassment and abusive behavior at Activision Blizzard.

According to The Wall Street Journal, CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly met with senior managers of the company's Blizzard Entertainment unit in November where he left open the possibility of stepping down if these issues weren't resolved quickly.

Many analysts, including Truist Securities' Matthew Thornton (Buy), think a change in leadership is necessary and should be viewed as a positive. "We think CEO Kotick remaining CEO will only elongate uncertainty, impede the rebuilding and restoring of morale and productivity, potentially impact sales, and potentially invite activism," he wrote in a note.

But while Thornton expects some near-term choppiness in ATVI's share price, his long-term outlook is still rosy. Thornton goes on to say the company is executing well with "a strong balance sheet and multi-year pipeline" of solid releases.

In addition, Jefferies' Andrew Uerkwitz (Buy) says ATVI, despite the current hurdles it needs to overcome, possesses an "underappreciated portfolio of high-quality content in the fastest-growing segment in entertainment."

Of the 30 analysts surveyed by Koyfin, eight rate the company a Strong Buy, 15 say Buy, six call it a Hold and one deems it a Sell. They're targeting substantial upside for the stock over the next 12 months, too. The average price target of $93.90 is roughly 58% above where ATVI is currently trading.

Getty Images

Industry: Broadcasting

Broadcasting Market value: $12.4 billion

$12.4 billion 12-month price target: $30.13

$30.13 Consensus analyst rating: Buy (8 analysts)

Jim Morrison of the rock band The Doors once famously said, "Whoever controls the media, controls the mind." And if that's true, then News Corporation (NWSA, $21.01) is doing its best to gain control.

Through its Dow Jones segment, the company distributes a plethora of financial information, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswire, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily and more.

It also owns a host of Australian and U.K. newspapers, as well as The New York Post. And if that wasn't enough, subsidiary HarperCollins is one of the "Big Five" in English-language publishing.

NWSA has even branched into digital real estate with RealEstate.com.au in Australia and Realtor.com in the U.S.

This expansive portfolio is helping boost NWSA's top and bottom lines. In its fiscal first quarter, for instance, the company reported an 18% year-over-year increase in revenues, while adjusted earnings per share surged 187.5% to 23 cents.

All in all, three analysts have a Strong Buy rating on NWSA compared to two Buys and one Strong Sell. The consensus price target of $30.13 forecasts a 43.4% return potential for the communication services stock in 2022.

Getty Images

Industry: Internet content & information

Internet content & information Market value: $1.9 trillion

$1.9 trillion 12-month price target: $3,351.59

$3,351.59 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (48 analysts)

Few companies are as well known today as Alphabet (GOOGL, $2,878.14), one of only five companies in the world with a whopping $1 trillion market value.

But even with this hefty market value, the consensus recommendation on Alphabet is still a Strong Buy – the first of the communication services stocks featured here to earn the distinction. Of the 47 analysts surveyed by Koyfin, 14 rate GOOGL as a Strong Buy, 32 as a Buy and only two as a Hold. Nobody rates it as a Sell or Strong Sell.

Of course, Alphabet made its name in the first decade of the 21st century with the Google search engine. But today, the company provides much more than simply being the average person's search engine of choice.

Alphabet – along with Meta Platforms – is also the largest point of contact for online advertising and analytics. A business projected to hit $179.8 billion by the end of 2021 and expected to grow to $281.3 billion by 2025, according to market intelligence firm The Business Research Company.

Of course, in addition to advertising, cloud services and a host of other products, the company also owns media powerhouse YouTube, which is starting to attract the gaze of antitrust regulators.

However, Needham analysts Laura Martin and Dan Medina, who rate the stock a Buy, believe that if Alphabet were to spin off its YouTube segment, the stock might still gain 20%-30% of its existing value for shareholders.

Getty Images

Industry: Entertainment

Entertainment Market value: $222.8 billion

$222.8 billion 12-month price target: $64.77

$64.77 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (36 analysts)

Comcast (CMCSA, $48.76) certainly draws its fair share of ire from everyday Americans. But that's only because it provides a service everybody needs: the internet. And this service is only becoming increasingly important as our world moves even further away from in-person work, school and play and closer to full-time virtual interactions.

However, in addition to its Xfinity service being the top internet provider in the U.S., Comcast is also one of the largest providers of cable television services. And while cords may be considered outdated, Comcast still reaches more than 19 million households with its cable television subscriptions.

Of course, going into 2022, some investors might think those kinds of numbers are moot.

It's no secret Comcast lost 408,000 video subscribers in the third quarter of 2021. However, it also gained 300,000 high-speed internet subscribers. And with the help of the postponed Tokyo Olympics airing on Comcast's NBCUniversal division, it beat consensus revenue projections by a massive $524 million.

"It seems clear to us that overall company growth prospects are being severely discounted" at the current stock price, says Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson. He has an Outperform rating on CMCSA, which is the equivalent of a Buy.

All told, nine analysts say Comcast is a Strong Buy, 20 call it a Buy, six believe it's a Hold and one has it at Sell. The average price target of $64.77 represents implied upside of 32.8% over the next 12 months or so.

Getty Images

Industry: Electronic gaming & multimedia

Electronic gaming & multimedia Market value: $35.9 billion

$35.9 billion 12-month price target: $172.46

$172.46 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (30 analysts)

Although it has a significantly smaller market value than the other two video game makers featured on this list of best communication services stocks, Electronic Arts (EA, $126.85) is no less impressive.

EA is the second-largest video game publisher in Europe and the Americas by market value, right behind Activision Blizzard and just ahead of Take-Two Interactive Software.

Electronic Arts has made a name for itself over the years with its popular The Sims offerings, as well as FIFA, Madden NFL and other sports titles. Oh, and did I mention EA has also been producing Star Wars video games since 2013?

Even with its newest offering in the Battlefield series – Battlefield 2042 – receiving mixed reviews, "EA's execution and stability of earnings have been underappreciated by the market," says BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick L. Johnson (Outperform).

In addition, its acquisition of four other video game design studios during this past year – Codemasters, Glu Mobile, Metalhead Software and Playdemic – simply adds to its already impressive roster of creative talent and game offerings. In fact, management intends to use the expertise found in these studios to enhance EA's existing offerings.

Analysts certainly think this is one of the best communication services stocks heading into 2022. Of the 30 analysts Koyfin surveyed, six believe it's a Strong Buy, 17 say Buy and seven have it at Hold. Plus, the average price target of $172.46 sits 36% above the stock's current price.

Getty Images

Industry: Telecom services

Telecom services Market value: $146.5 billion

$146.5 billion 12-month price target: $167.04

$167.04 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (30 analysts)

When the third-largest wireless carrier in the U.S., T-Mobile US (TMUS, $117.31), completed its merger with the then-fourth-largest carrier, Sprint, in April 2020, investors were certainly excited. By the end of the year, the company's stock had shot up 60%. However, since then, the stock has been on a rough ride, with TMUS down about 13% from the start of 2021 through mid-December.

Still, analysts are expecting a big rebound for the communication services stock in 2021. The average price target of $167.04 represents implied upside of 42.4% to current levels. Additionally, of the 30 analysts surveyed by Koyfin, nine have Strong Buy ratings on TMUS, 17 say Buy, three call it a Hold and just one believes it to be a Sell.

The company's fundamentals help explain why analysts are so upbeat toward the stock. In the third quarter, T-Mobile saw 1.3 million net customer additions, bringing its total customer count to a record high of 106.9 million. Additionally, total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $19.6 billion, while service revenues rose 4% from the year prior to $14.7 billion – the highest on record.

Among the services TMUS offers to attract new subscribers is its "un-carrier" plans, which allow for unlimited talk, text and data. The company also offer unique partnerships, including reduced-price concert tickets from Live Nation (LYV) and free streaming subscriptions to Pandora and Netflix (NFLX).

For these reasons and more, "T-Mobile remains the best positioned of the national carriers to take market share," says Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner (Buy).

Getty Images

Industry: Internet content & information

Internet content & information Market value: $928.4 billion

$928.4 billion 12-month price target: $403.53

$403.53 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (52 analysts)

Meta Platforms (FB, $333.74), formerly Facebook, continues to defy gravity on a steady stream of revenue growth, which – more importantly for investors – allows for what could still be considered a reasonable valuation level.

In fact, even in the crowded social media space, Truist Securities analysts Youssef Squali and Naved Khan (Buy) "believe FB will maintain its dominant share of wallet position this holiday season."

Already owning both Facebook and Instagram, Meta Platforms is a known giant of social media. But as the coming metaverse grows from idea to reality, FB is positioned to be a leader in that space as well.

Now, if the world wide web was Internet 1.0, and wireless communications were Internet 2.0. Then, the metaverse is Internet 3.0 – a virtual world where our avatars interact in cyberspace while we remain safely in the comfort of our own homes.

Meta Platforms already owns virtual reality company Oculus, an important component of the coming metaverse. It has also partnered with online learning leader Everfi and the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital to start building the metaverse in reality.

All in all, of the 52 analysts surveyed by Koyfin, 10 rate Meta Platforms as a Strong Buy, 34 call it a Buy, and seven say Hold. Only one analyst rates it as a Strong Sell. Still, that's enough for Koyfin to consider FB stock a Strong Buy.

Getty Images

Industry: Entertainment

Entertainment Market value: $29.8 billion

$29.8 billion 12-month price target: $393.36

$393.36 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (25 analysts)

The world's recent supply chain disruptions haven't affected all the communication services stocks on this list as negatively as they've affected Roku (ROKU, $221.55). But even though Roku's stock has been on a downward trajectory since the third quarter, the company still has tremendous leverage in its industry.

Now, the reasons for Roku's sliding stock price are fairly simple. Slowing television sales have affected consumers' desire for Roku's connected TV offerings. And with the world's chip shortage shifting into high gear, Roku is also facing higher component costs for its own technology. Not to mention, larger inventories due to slowing sales are forcing the advertisers Roku relies on for revenue within their apps to cut marketing budgets.

However, even with these recent headwinds, the 25 analysts surveyed by Koyfin still rate this stock as a Strong Buy overall. Breaking it down, three call ROKU a Strong Buy, 18 say Buy, three rate it a Hold and one believes it's a Sell.

"Roku can leverage its advantages in pricing and merchandising to remain the market leader in consumer-facing connected television solutions," says Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein (Outperform).

Of course, this is extremely advantageous since the world's cord-cutting trend isn't disappearing anytime soon. Yet advertising expenditures continue to grow. Media agency Zenith says ad spending will reach $669 billion this year – up $40 billion from 2019 – and is projected to grow 6.9% in 2022 and 5.6% in 2023. Roku is poised to pick up a huge percentage of that massive spend heading into next year and beyond.

Getty Images

Industry: Broadcasting

Broadcasting Market value: $6.0 billion

$6.0 billion 12-month price target: $185.40

$185.40 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (10 analysts)

Owning 197 stations across the U.S, Nexstar Media Group (NXST, $146.47) is the largest owner of TV stations in the nation. In fact, most of the company's stations air on one of the four major networks (ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX) or else on The CW, which is jointly owned by AT&T's WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS' (VIAC) CBS Entertainment Group – or Fox Corporation's (FOX) MyNetworkTV.

However, in 2022, network television alone isn't enough to make any company a powerful media conglomerate. Nexstar Media also owns two digital TV networks, Antenna TV and Rewind TV. Plus, it owns pay television network NewsNation (formerly WGN America) and has significant stakes in Food Network and Cooking Channel.

This broad portfolio of network affiliates coupled with the company's strong mix of pay stations bodes well for Nexstar's prospects.

Connor Murphy, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, is upbeat about NXST's "shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy," as well as its "undemanding valuation based on the company's growth outlook. He has a Buy rating on the shares and a $187 price target – representing implied upside of 27.7% over the next 12 months or so.

Murphy isn't alone in his outlook. In fact, NXST is one of the best communication services stock to own heading into 2022, according to analysts. Of the 10 analysts surveyed by Koyfin, one rates Nexstar Media as a Strong Buy, eight as a Buy and one as a Hold. That's enough for Koyfin to rate the company an overall Strong Buy.

Michael Adams was long FB as of this writing.

Getty Images

Industry: Entertainment

Entertainment Market value: $271.0 billion

$271.0 billion 12-month price target: $195.52

$195.52 Consensus analyst rating: Strong Buy (28 analysts)

Few brands in the world are as iconic as Walt Disney (DIS, $149.10). If you have children or ever were a child, you've probably enjoyed at least something they have to offer.

But Walt Disney is much more than a great source of children's entertainment.

Walt Disney owns Marvel Entertainment and its cinematic universe as well as the iconic Star Wars franchise and its parent company Lucasfilm. It also owns Pixar, Jim Henson's Muppets, ABC, ESPN and the majority of National Geographic.

There's truly something for everyone in Disney's vaults. And analysts are pretty upbeat on the Dow Jones stock too. Of the 28 surveyed by Koyfin, five maintain a Strong Buy, 15 rate it at Buy and eight say Hold. Overall, DIS stock is rated as a Strong Buy at Koyfin.

However, of all communication services stocks featured here, Walt Disney has probably been the most affected by COVID-19. Between its theme parks, hotels and ocean cruises, there's no denying the pandemic dealt a blow to Disney's business.

CFRA Research analyst Tuna Amobi (Buy) is optimistic heading into 2022, with Disney's theme parks on "the cusp of a normalized operating schedule." That's good news for the company's investors since, prior to the pandemic, this segment accounted for a whopping 37% of Disney's $69.6 billion in total revenue.

And that was before its Disney+ streaming service doubled annual revenue from $4.5 billion in 2020 to the over $10 billion expected in 2021. As for Disney+, Amobi expects its content pipeline set to be fully refueled by the second half of 2022, which will lead to Disney hitting its fiscal 2024 target of 230 million to 260 million paid subscribers.