Politics

Attorney denies attorney general charge that she overbilled for court-appointed work

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 4 days ago
A prominent defense attorney accused of overbilling for court-appointed work says she's done nothing wrong. Amy Fairfield is being sued by...

The Independent

Trump fraud investigation: New York Attorney General wants ex-president to give evidence

New York State Attorney GeneralLetitia James is looking to have former president Donald Trump give evidence in the her office’s investigation into whether widespread fraud “permeated” his eponymous real estate company, the Trump Organization. Her office has issued a subpoena for his testimony, the New York Times also reported.According to The Washington Post, Ms James is seeking to have Mr Trump appear for a 7 January deposition conducted by attorneys from her office, which is investigating whether the company committed fraud by using different valuations of the same property for different purposes, such as applying for loans versus paying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFF

Limestone County attorney arrested and charged

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A local area attorney has been arrested and charged, according to court documents obtained by 48 News. Defense attorney John Totten was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with obstructing government operations and tampering with a witness. Totten pled not guilty on Tuesday in a...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Island Packet Online

SC sheriff and former deputy indicted on multiple charges, attorney general says

The Marlboro County sheriff and a former deputy in his department were charged with multiple crimes, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy David Andrew Cook were both charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
State
Maine State
KREX

Attorney General Phil Weiser charges four with theft in Coronavirus disinfectant dupe investigation

DENVER, Colo. — The statewide grand jury indicted four individuals and a Wheat Ridge-based company, Microforce, LLC, on five counts of felony theft for deceptively marketing and selling a disinfecting service with a product they knew could not kill the Coronavirus and prevent surface recontamination during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the indictment, Microforce owners […]
DENVER, CO
WMTW

Prominent Maine criminal defense attorney disputes overbilling allegation

PORTLAND, Maine — Amy Fairfield is fighting back against allegations by the Maine Attorney General that her busy criminal defense practice has overbilled the state for its voluminous court-appointed work. “We work hard, and we represent people very well,” Fairfield said in an interview in her Portland office. “I...
MAINE STATE
tn.gov

Attorney General Slatery Named Nation’s Top Attorney General

Nashville- The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), the nonpartisan national forum for America’s state and territory attorneys general, presented Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III with the Kelley-Wyman Award Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Kelley-Wyman Award is NAAG’s most prestigious honor given annually to...
POLITICS
kut.org

Texas attorney general cannot unilaterally prosecute election cases, state's highest criminal court rules

Texas’ highest court for criminal cases on Wednesday struck down a law that allows the attorney general to unilaterally prosecute election cases. The state’s Court of Criminal Appeals issued an 8-1 opinion saying a provision of the law violates the separation of powers clause in the Texas Constitution, representing an intrusion by the executive branch into the judicial branch. The attorney general can only get involved in a case when asked to by a district or county attorney, the court said.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Oxford High School denied Michigan attorney general's shooting investigation offer: 'Extremely disappointed'

The Oxford Community School District denied Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer to conduct a third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 school shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured, according to Nessel's office. The attorney general said Monday she was "extremely disappointed" that the school district declined...
MICHIGAN STATE
q957.com

Gosch appoints attorney for AG impeachment investigation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House Speaker has appointed special counsel to guide a committee considering whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached. The Republican Speaker, Rep. Spencer Gosch, says Sara Frankenstein, a Rapid City attorney who specializes in government affairs, would counsel lawmakers in the first impeachment investigation in state history.
PIERRE, SD
swark.today

Attorney General: Summary of Opinions Released

Opinion Number: 2021-016 Requestor: Caldwell, Ronald The Honorable. Can the Jackson County Community and Economic Development Agency (JCCEDA), in following its official plan, elect to dissolve without concurrence of the quorum court, thereby dissolving and repaying the original investors and sharing the excess pro rata? Is the resolution adopted by JCCEDA sufficient without any further action by the quorum court? Q2) Does the quorum court have standing to reject the JCCEDA board’s plan of dissolution and make its own plan for dissolution? Q3) Is it necessary for the quorum court to approve or reject the decision of the JCCEDA board? Q4) Assuming the JCCEDA board and the quorum court are at odds, what is the method for determining the proper method for dissolving the revolving loan fund of JCCEDA? RESPONSE: I read your first question as inquiring whether the JCCEDA may dissolve itself. It may not. The Agency’s dissolution, like its creation, would have to be accomplished by county ordinance. Consequently, the answer to your second question is “yes.” The answer to your third question is “yes” with respect to the dissolution of the agency, but “no” as to the disposal of the revolving loan fund’s excess money. In response to your fourth question, the JCCEDA has the authority to dispose of the surplus in accordance with the terms of its Official Plan.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General asks parents for help in identifying school districts continuing to violate Cole County court order

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is asking parents for help in identifying school districts that are continuing to violate a recent Cole County Circuit Court order. Parents are urged to reach out directly to the Attorney General’s Office if their school district is continuing to enforce mask mandates, quarantines, and other similar COVID-19 public health orders, in violation of the Cole County order.
MISSOURI STATE
kmvt

Boise attorney appointed as next U.S. magistrate judge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Debora Kristensen Grasham has been appointed to be the next U.S. magistrate judge for the District of Idaho. David Nye, chief U.S. District Judge for Idaho, made the announcement Thursday, the Idaho Press reported. Grasham is succeeding current Idaho U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy...
BOISE, ID
WSB Radio

Attorney General’s office rescues teen, charges 4 with human trafficking

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced that his office rescued a teenager from a group of four alleged human traffickers. Carr said his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From that tip, investigators were able to identify, locate and rescue a 14-year-old victim.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

