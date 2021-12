The Pantone Color of the Year 2022 is making history as a hue that was created from scratch and Very Peri is being introduced to the world with its very own NFT collection. Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute says that “The complexity of this new red-violet-infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lie before us.” This unique periwinkle shade from the color authority captures the spirit of innovation and an exciting digital future ahead, and it is fitting that it is the very first color launching with official non-fungible tokens.

