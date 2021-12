Gwinnett County commissioners had a message for local legislators on Tuesday: don’t ignore what the public asks for when redrawing commission district lines. The commission adopted a resolution committing to taking public comment into account when drawing up a new map for commission district boundaries. It is part of the county’s ongoing efforts, which includes holding a series of public meetings in each of the four commission districts to gather feedback from residents.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO