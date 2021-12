343 Industries have revealed that a dedicated Slayer playlist will be coming to Halo Infinite as part of a update today, on Dec. 14. In a recent Reddit post, 343 confirmed that four new playlists would be heading to the game via a services update. These playlists would be: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT). Previously, the team revealed they had some larger plans for a Slayer mode in Halo Infinite, adding a bunch of new variants. However, the post noted that these new features weren't going to be ready in time for the holiday break.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO