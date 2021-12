BANGOR — The Bangor Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 8 o’clock Sunday evening on the corner of Harlow Street and Kenduskeag Avenue. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau said the fire started at the roof of the home, but it did not collapse. Corriveau said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

BANGOR, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO