On Wednesday the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference announced it will go virtual for the second year in a row due to concerns over COVID-19, marking yet another in a long procession of setbacks for San Francisco’s recovering hospitality industry. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the conference organizers’ decision was influenced at least in part by a handful of high-profile crimes in Union Square this November; had the conference gone forward, the retail hub would have played host to some 15,000 attendees, providing an influx of customers to the surrounding hotels, restaurants, and bars. Instead, those businesses find themselves bracing for the possibility of another surge in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO