North Korea executes people for watching K-pop, rights group says

After 10 years in power, North Korea's once youthful Kim Jong Un is now one of the world's more experienced leaders, and will look to defy the West for decades to come with his nuclear arsenal, analysts say. Unlike most of his counterparts, with no concerns over elections or term limits and age on his side -- he is only in his late 30s -- Kim can expect to remain in office for decades, as long as his health holds up. It is a far different perspective to a democratic politician worrying about headlines every day, and Kim already has more experience in power than most heads of state he will deal with in the future. The arc of his first 10 years points to the trajectory to come, analysts say, from isolation to nuclear development to sharing the diplomatic stage with the world's most powerful leaders.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO