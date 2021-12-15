ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron could be dominant in Europe by mid-January

By ELIAN PELTIER
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron could be the dominant coronavirus variant in Europe by mid-January, causing a surge in cases and likely increasing the number of hospitalizations and deaths, European Union officials said on Wednesday. “We are facing another Christmas in pandemic mode,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission,...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

EU warns Russia: If you invade Ukraine, there will be a high price to pay

BRUSSELS — The European Union is concerned about Russia's "aggressive" stance toward its neighbors, warning Moscow that it will pay a "high price" if it invades Ukraine. U.S. officials said earlier this month that Russia could launch a military incursion into Ukraine in early 2022, with about 175,000 troops. The Kremlin has previously denied the accusations and the Russian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday.
POLITICS
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#The European Commission#The European Parliament#The European Union#Eu
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Frugal no more: New Dutch government promises to ramp up spending

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government-in-waiting is promising a break with recent history with its aim to invest heavily in social spending, leaving behind years of austerity in the typically frugal Netherlands. Faced with massive investments needed to secure a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and helped by ultra...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
POLITICS
AFP

German govt advisory panel urges fresh measures to fight Omicron

Fresh measures are urgently needed in Germany to fight the surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a government advisory group said Sunday. "If the spread of the Omicron variant in Germany continues as it has, a significant part of the population will fall sick and/or will go into quarantine simultaneously," the report by the 19-member panel said. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

France travel during COVID-19: What it felt like to visit this winter

A recent trip I took to France coincided with the country's ongoing battle with its fifth wave of the pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Here's what it felt like visit this winter, and what to expect if you're traveling there soon. France largely opened to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cabinet set to meet to consider fresh Covid-19 restrictions

Cabinet is set to meet on Friday afternoon ahead of an address to the nation by the Taoiseach on the need for more Covid-19 restrictions amid serious concerns over the Omicron variant of the virus.It comes after fresh recommendations from Nphet, calling for a 5pm curfew on hospitality and a cap on capacity at large outdoor events of 50%, or 5,000 people.Taoiseach Micheal Martin will fly home from Brussels following a European Parliament summit to hold a sub-Cabinet committee meeting with coalition leaders Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at 12.30pm.A full Cabinet meeting...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Omicron: Ireland Imposes Curfew, Israel Puts US On ‘No Fly’ List, London Eyes More Restrictions

Countries all over the world are reacting to the rising Covid-19 numbers as the Omicron variant swiftly becomes the dominant strain. This has been the case in Ireland where 52 percent of cases were determined to be from Omicron, where the government has now implemented a curfew. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported on Sunday: 5,124 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 436 of who are hospitalized, and 107 that are in ICU. “It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is,” said Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer,...
TRAVEL
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy