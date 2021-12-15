ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Cloud Project Kicks off Without US, Chinese Firms

By PYMNTS
Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission launched on Tuesday (Dec. 14) the European Alliance for Industrial Data, Edge and Cloud. This project is part of the European Data Strategy, created in 2020, which aims to create a single EU data market and to have more control of the data produced in the European...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#European Alliance#Chinese#The European Commission#Eu#The European Union#Atos Telef Nica#Nokia Siemens#Non European
Comments / 0

