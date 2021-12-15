ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park-based Timbers Co. CEO shares more on new Soleil brand and 2022 outlook

By Richard Bilbao
 4 days ago
The new brand caters to family travelers seeking a luxury getaway....

The week in bankruptcies: Florida Sunshine Vacation Rentals LLC and Palm Coast Holdings 32137 LLC.

Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 10, 2021. Year to date through December 10, 2021, the court recorded 65 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 49% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Startups at Lake Nona business accelerator show off 'pocket physical therapist,' fundraising goals and more

The future of exercise and nutrition was on display at a Dec. 9 event in Lake Nona. Lead Sports hosted the second demo day for its Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator since the accelerator launched in 2020. Five startups from around the world showcased their innovative wellness and sports technologies, and also shared their plans for 2022, including fundraising, job growth and big-name partnerships.
Orlando startup OneRail expects to add 100 jobs next year as it lands big-name clients

When tech firm OneRail in January moved into its 18,000-square-foot office in Orlando, it was a “leap of faith,” CEO Bill Catania said. That’s because the last-mile delivery software startup at the time employed 35 people, but the office at SouthPark Center could comfortably fit 100 workers. That said, OneRail wasn’t overzealous in moving into the office. In fact, the three-year-old company had been conservative.
Orlando among top 20 recipients of Silicon Valley and New York venture capital

Central Florida startups are getting the attention of investors in two of the technology world’s most powerful regions. Orlando is among the top 20 U.S. metros where companies are landing the most seed capital and early-stage venture capital investment from firms based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City, according to a new report from seed fund Rise of the Rest. Orlando is No. 18 among cities receiving investment from San Francisco Bay Area firms, with $435 million since 2011. Orlando ranks 19th when it comes to investment by New York firms, with $382 million in the last decade.
Startup university founder: Online education is key to global talent pipeline

Two years into launching, Nexford University is growing its enrollment and taking on a lofty goal: addressing global economic inequality. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

