In Halo Infinite, you can come across variants of most weapons that you have access to in the game. Dotted throughout the world’s map will be HVT, or High Value Targets, that are Banished enemies that have killed many humans and Spartans in Halo’s lore. Find and kill these HVTs, and you will earn their signature weapon in the armory stations at FOBs, and you can also pick it up from them. Here is where you can get the Unbound Plasma Pistol.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO