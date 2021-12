RALEIGH, N.C. — After No. 2 N.C. State lost in overtime to No. 17 Georgia on Thursday night, coach Wes Moore was worried his team might be sluggish against Virginia. “Heck, I had a hangover from the loss the other night. Heartbreaking, and a lot of things you reflect on,” Moore said. “But I thought they did a nice job of having energy. I’m really proud of what they’ve done with the schedule we’ve played.”

