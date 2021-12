Pasco police are searching for the Marlboro Red Bandits. This past Monday evening they walked into the Conoco convenience store at Lewis and Elm. The Bandit who was holding an AR-style semi-automatic rifle is described as a skinny white dude. The second bandit was not holding a gun so his hands could be free to collect the money and the smokes. He is described as a chubby Hispanic dude. Both were wearing dark clothing, you know, like bandits often do.

PASCO, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO