Gilets and trainers: How to dress like the most powerful man in the (Succession) boardroom

By Stephen Doig
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho knew that stealth assassins came attired in padded gilets and cherry red chinos, with an excruciatingly eager-to-please demeanour? It turns out - SPOILER ALERT - that Succession’s Tom Wambsgans is the hit show’s traitor-in-Tod’s-loafers, having alerted his mercurial father-in-law as to his daughter’s plans to overthrow him, effectively ruining his...

Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Brings Futuristic Flair to the Little Black Dress With Sheer Panels & Platform Sandals

Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post. The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) She kept it simple...
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
SPY

The Best Men’s Dress Shoes Right Now and How to Find Your Perfect Pair

With the world slowly reopening, a sense of returning to daily life and normalcy won’t be far behind. We’ll have to sideline the sweats, hang up the comfy hoodies, get a much-needed haircut (hopefully) and try to right the ship. While some thrive in their work-from-home atmosphere, others are excited to dress up and look their best again. Just as every house needs a foundation, a solid outfit stands upon a good pair of dress shoes. The best men’s dress shoes are versatile, comfortable and durable. They’re items worth investing in, especially when you find a pair you like. But the...
SPY

The Best Men’s Hats To Buy Right Now

The best hats for men add an extra dollop of style to any outfit, yes, even when wearing a t-shirt and jeans. A hat worn rakishly over one eye like Idris Elba adds a touch of raffish charm, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Of course, hats can also be more practical. A stylish baseball cap can help you hide that regrettable attempt at a DIY haircut, and there’s a long tradition of men using hats to cover up bald spots. Some hats, like the top hat and the boater, are reserved for specific events like weddings or Jazz-themed lawn parties....
Gear Patrol

You Can't Be Spider-Man, But You Can Dress Like Tom Holland

Being Spider-Man isn't easy. Standing watch over New York City wearing a skin-tight spandex suit can't be comfortable — even for a superhero teen with spider-like abilities. As such, when Tom Holland, today's Spider-Man (shoutout to Tobey, though), does press tours he doesn't appear in costume, because, well, that'd be weird and the whole getup sounds awfully uncomfortable.
The Independent

9 best women’s slippers: From fluffy sliders to chic loafers

Never has the slipper been more essential than now. As home offices become more prevalent, this humble piece of footwear has moved from day-off indulgence to winter necessity.Recently, brand have really stepped up their game. With environmentally-friendly materials becoming more prevalent and shapes becoming more modern, the market is now rife with wishlist-worthy options.In line with the growing trend of pyjamas as daywear, slippers are seeing bolstered design for use outdoors. Solid treads and chunky soles will hold up against the toughest of pavements, while sleek designs may even see a pair chucked on for a weekend stroll to brunch.The...
SPY

The 2022 Menswear Style Guide: All the Basics & Essentials Every Guy Needs in His Closet

The Essentials. The clothes you actually need. Call it minimalism or the contemporaneous works of Marie Kondo; these are the pieces that, if you want to dress well, cannot be done without. Despite fashion trends arriving hot on the scene and sloping off into the night without as much as a whisper of goodbye, there are some items of clothing you can always rely on to stay looking sharp. The most integral idea with all these pieces is simplicity. Having the basics covered is foundational to having good style. You cannot have one without the other. This article will lead you...
SPY

The Best Denim Shirts for Men

The denim shirt is a go-anywhere, do-anything piece, which makes it surprising that it hasn’t earned certified closet staple status in quite the same way as a white t-shirt or hoodie. But the outfit-elevating potential of a denim shirt means that once you have one, you’ll reach for it as often as you do your favorite tees. Denim shirts are also a great all-season piece. They’re lighter than a denim jacket but warmer than a regular button-down; you can just as easily wear it over a tee on a warm summer evening as you can under a long coat in...
SPY

23 Best Hoodies for Men That You’ll Never Want To Take Off

The best hoodies for men are soft, durable, and versatile. They should be both comfortable when Netflix and quarantining (still) and stylish when stepping outside for the first time in the last five days, trying to persuade people you do still shower and have control of your life. Yes, a hoodie can help with that. Casual apparel today has come a long way. Today, our favorite men’s hoodie options are longer-lasting, technologically advanced, recycled, and generally better fabricated than what we grew up wearing. Despite this, there’s still very much a “can’t beat the classics” vibe, so we still like to...
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Flatters Her Feet With Stunning Crystal-Covered Sandals That Are Her Favorite Holiday Party Heels

‘Tis the season for a bit of holiday shine. In the spirit of all things glittery, actress Kate Hudson posed an ultra-glam mirror selfie in her latest Instagram post yesterday. The hallway behind her served as a fitting backdrop to an extravagant photo, matching the intense gleam and glitter the starlet had on her body. Hudson posed wearing an extra shiny tailored blazer, complete with black buttons on the wrists. The silver sparkles decorating the top gave the ensemble an extra Christmasy feel, perfect for a holiday party. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) On the...
Tell-Tale TV

And Just Like That Review: Little Black Dress (Season 1 Episode 2)

We attend Mr. Big’s funeral on And Just Like That Season 1 Episode 2, “Little Black Dress.”. The title of the episode is just as strange as Carrie’s behavior at the event, but Sarah Jessica Parker’s portrayal of grief as Stepford and robotic is at least is authentic.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
The Independent

Fendi relaunches Carrie Bradshaw’s purple sequin baguette

Fendi has re-released the iconic purple sequin baguette carried by Sex and The City’s (SATC) Carrie Bradshaw.The bag, from the designer’s autumn/winter 1999 collection, was stolen by a mugger in season three of SATC as Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, walked through New York City’s Soho.In the episode, the thief repeatedly asks Bradshaw for her bag, to which she responds: “It’s a baguette.”This week, eagle-eyed fans spotted the accessory in the latest episode of the show’s reboot, And Just Like That... (AJLT), during a meeting between Bradshaw and Natasha Naginsky, the late Mr Big’s ex-wife. ...
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Pops in Pink Strapless Dress and Neon Heels at Gotham Awards

Alongside weather changes and festive buzz comes Hollywood’s favorite time of year, awards season. Kristen Stewart kicked off the red carpet tour with an edgy twist at the Gotham Awards last night in NY. The “Spencer” actress looked punky in pink at the award show. She sported a stunning strapless gown that featured a corset top with a cinched waist and maxi skirt that draped down to her feet. The dress also featured a slit that ran up the side of her leg. Stewart let the fitted frock speak for itself and only accessorized with a few silver rings. She also...
