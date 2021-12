After much speculation, Matthew McConaughey has decided not to run for Governor of Texas. He explained why in his latest interview. “Well, it was a two-year consideration [but] I came to the decision, really, over the last couple of months.” He continued, “And I was asking the original question and trying to answer it: How and where and what can I do to be most useful? To myself, to my family, and to the most amount of people.”

