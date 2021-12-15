ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Escaped juvenile dies when hit by vehicle while fleeing

By Contributing Editor
kbsi23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 17-year-old who escaped from a detention center died when he was hit by a vehicle as...

www.kbsi23.com

Comments / 1

just be real
3d ago

karma so now go catch the rest of those teen trial them as an adult and let them sit in prison BC they officially deserve it now I hope the driver is ok praying for that person for sure

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#St Louis Police#Ap#Interstate 70
The Hill

Pakistan to convene meeting with Muslim countries on support for Afghanistan

Pakistan's foreign minister said Friday that several Muslim countries are convening to discuss ways they can help Afghanistan amid Taliban rule and a looming economic and humanitarian crisis, according to The Associated Press. Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan, for discussions. Pakistani...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy