As Adventist Health Mendocino Coast improves access to care and diagnostic imaging capabilities for the coast community, the team is incredibly grateful for the generous gift from the Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation of a 3D Mammography machine. Mammograms and other breast imaging services are used to detect and diagnose breast cancer or other conditions and can often identify breast abnormalities at their earliest stages. Early detection of breast cancer can reduce treatment time and lead to more successful outcomes.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO