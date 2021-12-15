ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Macron defends his actions, eyes French presidential race

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he made France’s economy stronger and sought to show he is not out-of-touch with ordinary people in a long interview Wednesday night on national television, which appears as a bid to boost his popularity ahead of April’s presidential...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
POLITICS
ONE

French Presidency of the EU: Our wishlist to Emmanuel Macron

In a few days, France will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). In this Christmas period, we, ONE Youth Ambassadors from across Europe, have only one wish: to put an end to extreme poverty and inequality in the world, which are constantly increasing. For this wish to come true, Mr. President, here are three goals you can help us reach.
POLITICS
wjtn.com

Far-right pundit vies for French presidential office

(NEW YORK) -- On Sunday, Eric Zemmour, a former journalist and far-right political pundit with tough views on immigration had his first campaign rally as candidate for the French presidential election. Zemmour announced the creation of his own political party, "Reconquête," or "Reconquest," which had already garnered 20,000 supporters in two days, according to French media outlet, BFMTV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Buren
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
crossroadstoday.com

Germany: Merkel’s party chooses conservative Merz as leader

BERLIN (AP) — Members of Germany’s biggest opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, chose prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as its new leader, the party said Friday. Merz, making his third run for the CDU’s top post, won 62.1% support in a ballot...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. "I will of course stand for the party in its entirety and deal with all the issues that our party feels are important," Merz said as the result of the vote was announced in Berlin.
ELECTIONS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#French People#French President#Ap#Lci#Insee#Pro European
The Independent

Fear of extremes driving voters in Chile presidential runoff

Chileans are electing their next president Sunday following a polarizing campaign between a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump and a millennial former student protest leader who promises to attack nagging inequality in Latin America's most advanced economy.José Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship, finished ahead in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Gabriel Boric, who trailed him by about two percentage points.Whoever wins will be breaking precedent. Since the return of democracy three...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France. Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute.The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace.European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said France is going to ask for a meeting of the EU-U.K. partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues. “We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licenses we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the Elysee meeting.The U.K. licenses are...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
AFP

German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy