ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Never before heard demo recording by Whitney Houston sells as $1M NFT

By Ryan Kristafer
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A never-before-heard demo recording of six-time Grammy winner Whitney Houston was just sold at auction for nearly one $1 million ($999,999 to be exact). The Whitney Houston "One of" NFT was recorded by the legendary singer when she was just 17 years...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Bidding for Whitney Houston NFT song to begin at $117,000

A never-before-heard full-length NFT “Always Love You” demo recording by 17-year-old Whitney Houston will be auctioned on December 13 with a starting bid of $117,000. The winner of this “OneOf” item will have access to the recording in their OneOf Vault with a digital video utilizing archived photos of Houston created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair.
MUSIC
lasvegasmagazine.com

Travel through time in Las Vegas with 'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert'

There are only a handful of entertainers whose works truly continue to resonate with audiences long after they have gone. Sinatra and Elvis, certainly. Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson, definitely. But it also goes for the music of Whitney Houston. Play one of her songs at a party, and suddenly everyone is either dancing or swaying back and forth, singing every single word.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Collider

'Whitney Houston In Focus' Documentary to Focus on Singer's Younger Years, With Audra McDonald as Narrator

We will always love the unforgettable singer, Whitney Houston and now fans have a new documentary based on the singer’s early life to look forward to, according to Deadline. The film, which is titled Whitney Houston In Focus, is in production and will center around the young life of the superstar as told by photographer Bette Marshall who will also be releasing a book about the late singer.
CELEBRITIES
musicconnection.com

OneOf Announces Whitney Houston NFT Collection

Whitney Houston’s iconic talent and legacy is being celebrated with a debut NFT collection announced by OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones. This exclusive collection culminates in a single “OneOf One Iconic” item: an early never-before-heard full-length song demo recording that Houston made at age 17. This recording will be auctioned in December, with auction details revealed on December 2 at OneOf.world, a two-day immersive art, music and NFT experience during Miami Art Week. The winner of the auction will have personal access to this recording in their OneOf Vault along with a digital video created by breakout 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, who has recently been featured in TIME, Teen Vogue and Hypebeast. Interested bidders can register and get pre-qualified at oneof.com/whitney starting today.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
SFGate

Whitney Houston Auction, Including Unreleased Song, Raises $1.1 Million for Foundation

A previously unreleased recording made when Whitney Houston was 17 years old was sold Tuesday in a 24-hour auction on the OneOf NFT platform. The winning bid was for $1 million, the highest priced NFT auction item on the Tezos (XTZ) blockchain. In total, the full collection, which features rare images and videos, has generated over $1.1 million in sales thus far.
MUSIC
cryptoslate.com

Unreleased Whitney Houston NFT track sells for just short of $1 million

A rare Whitney Houston NFT track sold for $999,999 via the eco-friendly non-fungible music platform, OneOf. “The Whitney Houston OneOf One NFT, a never-before-heard demo track from Houston at age 17, SOLD for $999,999! Thank you to all who made this incredible moment in music and NFT history possible!“. The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Naomi Ackie
Person
Clive Davis
Black America Web

Wanda Young Of Motown Group The Marvelettes Dead At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, famously known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of Motown group The Marvelettes, has died at age 78. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. No other details on her death have been publicly shared. Her passing was confirmed by Claudette...
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

Berry Gordy wanted to make the world 'weep with joy'

LOS ANGELES - Berry Gordy enters his library without a hint of a flourish. It's a modestly sized room filled with souvenirs of his monumental accomplishments. The founder of Motown, the record label and popular music born in the late 1950s that became an expression of social transformation, is just shy of 92 on this October afternoon. He is neither tall nor brawny and he does not suck the oxygen out of the room by any larger-than-life force of will. Nonetheless, when the men and women standing by to minister to Gordy's needs call him "The Chairman," he does not look displeased.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Nft#Fox5ny News
gratefulweb.com

Never-before-heard music by Son House, "Father of Delta Blues"

On the evening of June 23, 1964, a red Volkswagen Beetle bearing three blues enthusiasts arrived in Rochester, N.Y. The young men were following a trail of clues in their search of a legend, and they found him sitting on the steps of an apartment building at 61 Greig Street.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy