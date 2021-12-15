Brooklyn deli shooting

WASHINGTON — Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., led the progressive charge in denouncing Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.a., on Sunday after he said he would not support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act. "Today, Senator Manchin has betrayed his commitment not only to the President and Democrats in Congress but...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated...
Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony...
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. With almost 99% of polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric won 56% of the votes, compared to...
Three Christian ministries have asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires all companies with 100 employees or more to force workers to get vaccinated or take regular testing for coronavirus. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the mandate in early November but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on Friday.
WILMINGTON, Del. – The likely demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation would have devastating consequences for American efforts to combat climate change, making it nearly impossible for the U.S. to meet its emissions-cutting pledges under the Paris agreement. An overwhelming majority of Biden’s proposed climate...
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings were added to...
