You’ll have to forgive us – we still think of ourselves as 14-year-old teenagers living in the mid-2000s. So when we think of Disney Channel, we think of the OG stuff. To be honest, we probably couldn’t even tell you what currently airs on the Disney Channel. But want to know a super-specific fact about Hilary Duff from 2004? We most likely have the answer to that. Today, however, we want to talk about some of the best classic Disney Channel Christmas episodes from back in the day. And luckily for us, Disney+ has all of these episodes streaming as we speak!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO