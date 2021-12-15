Joe Biden speech today LIVE – President visiting Kentucky tornado victims as approval rating continues to fall

PRESIDENT Joe Biden spoke this afternoon after visiting with families who lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes this week.

Biden landed in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey damage and pledge federal support for the victims of devastating storms that killed dozens and left thousands without heat, water or electricity.

30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and at least four other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people, demolishing homes, and downing power lines.

Biden’s focus Wednesday was on Kentucky, where five twisters hit, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.

Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.

Biden's visit and speech came as his approval rating continues to slide, with his handling of the economy, Covid, and gun violence being heavily criticized in a new Ipsos poll.

Read our Joe Biden speech live blog for the latest news and updates...

'We are committed'

Prior to his speech, President Biden issued a Tweet, declaring that "we are committed to providing whatever support is needed for however long it takes."

$99billion in losses from weather disasters

Biden said that weather disasters have lost the country $99billion.

He cited climate change as a cause, and that more land than the entire state of New Jersey has been burned down from Western wildfires.

Mental help assistance also promised

The President vowed to help families as they struggle with PTSD, grief, and other mental health issues as a result of the tragedy.

Biden said victims who are looking for assistance can either visit Disastersasistance.gov, or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

Seven shelters open, fed gov't to cover 100% recovery costs

300 occupants are currently in the seven state shelters, according to Biden.

"Because of covid we want to make sure people are out of the shelters as quickly as they can."

The President also said that the federal government is going to cover 100% of the recovery costs for the first 30 days.

'In so many places destruction was met with compassion'

The President is talking about how everyone in the community stepped out to help one another.

He also assured the state that he will do what he can to help them recover.

"I'm going to make sure the federal government steps up and make sure we do every single thing."

'it's almost beyond belief'

"These tornadoes devoured everything in their path," said Biden.

"Tornadoes are such devastating storms."

Dozens of people are still missing, the President mentioned, and he highlighted that there are 74 confirmed fatalities in the state, with 14 in other states.

Joe Biden speaking now

The president started his speech by introducing a young boy. "Dane lived down the street," said Joe Biden.

He is now talking about helping the area during this disastrous time.

"Now it's our turn to help the entire town heal."

'We are not alone'

This town is part of who I am, said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.

"To me, this was always a safe place. Bad things did not happen here, until Saturday."

Beshear thanked President Biden for swiftly launching efforts to help the state begin to recover from the disastrous storm.

Did any of Biden's children serve in the military?

Although Biden was not in the military, his late son Beau Biden was.

Beau joined the military in 2003 and rose up the ranks to become an army major in the JAG corps – the part of the army made up of officers who are also lawyers.

He was deployed to Iraq for a year between 2008-2009 and won a Bronze Star Medal for his service.

Beau's brother Hunter Biden also served in the military.

He was part of the US Naval Reserve but was discharged after testing positive for cocaine in 2014.

FEMA relief extended

President Joe Biden is continuing the federal government's reimbursement funds of Covid-19 emergency response costs to individual states and territories.

The aid will continue through April 1, 2022.

The news indicates that the president is preparing for the pandemic to continue to impact the country into next year.

Is Jen Psaki leaving the White House?

In May 2021, Psaki confirmed she intended on leaving the White House in 2022.

Speaking on The Axe Files podcast, Psaki said: “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now."

The communications expert told CNN's David Axelrod the Biden administration was made aware of this beforehand.

What did Biden do on Veteran's Day?

President Joe Biden took part in a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and spoke on Veteran’s Day.

It was the first Veterans Day in 20 years that the United States has not been at war, NBC News noted.

What happened in Kentucky?

30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and at least four other states, killing at least 88 people, destroying homes, and downing power lines.

Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.

Biden on kids getting vaccinated

On November 3, President Biden addressed the nation and called for parents to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19, following the CDC's authorization of the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

He later called it "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic."

"The bottom line is: We've been planning and preparing for months to vaccinate our children. Our program will be ramping up this week and more doses (will be) shipped out each day so that we have it fully up and running by next week," Biden said.

"We're going to do everything we can to make these vaccines easily available and raise awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated. So parents of children ages 5 and over: please get them vaccinated," he continued.

"Because here's the deal. Children make up one-quarter of the cases in this country and while rare, children can get very sick from Covid-19. And some can end up, few can end up hospitalized."

Biden's remarks for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

In a White House statement issued in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Biden gave "thanks to the Greatest Generation, who guided our Nation through some of our darkest moments and laid the foundations of an international system that has transformed former adversaries into allies."

Biden and the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, also visited the World War II Memorial in the nation's capital on the morning of December 7, 2021, to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

What is the Build Back Better agenda?

President Joe Biden is pushing to get his Build Back Better Agenda passed. The plan promises to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower living costs for working families.

The plan would address hardships that were temporarily aided by stimulus payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the proposal is passed, it will also extend child tax credit payments for an additional year.

Who are President Biden's children?

The President has four children: Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden, late daughter Naomi Christina Biden, and his late son, Beau Biden.

Joe shares Ashley with his current wife and First Lady, Dr Jill Biden.

Low approval ratings for Biden

More than two-thirds of Americans (69 percent) disapprove of how President Biden is handling inflation, according to a new ABC/Ipsos poll.

Only 28 percent approve of how he's handling inflation.

Meanwhile, more than half (57 percent) disapprove of his handling of the economic recovery.

Republicans strongly disapprove (with a whopping 94 percent disapproving), but the survey also noted that just a slim majority of Democrats (54 percent) approved.

As for independent voters, 71 percent disapprove of his handling of inflation.

When is Biden expected to speak?

President Joe Biden is expected to speak in Kentucky at 4pm on Wednesday.

White House on student loan payment freeze

For those who owe on student loans, the government froze repayments on all federal loans until January 2022.

There have been five extensions of the freeze since Covid-19 shut the country down in March 2020.

The White House has said that there will be no more freeze extensions, and borrowers should prepare to resume payments in January, despite pressure on the Biden administration to extend the freeze further.

Did President Biden serve in the military?

President Biden was not in the military and did not serve in any war.

He received five student draft deferments due to medical exceptions during his time as an undergraduate at the University of Delaware, and at Syracuse University, where he studied Law.

During a physical assessment in April 1968, he was classified as I-Y, which meant he could only be drafted in the case of a national emergency.

During the Obama administration where Biden served as Vice President, a spokesperson said Biden didn’t serve as he was “disqualified from service because of asthma as a teenager.”

What is Biden's approval rating?

Biden's overall approval rating, measured by FiveThirtyEight is at just 43 percent in the latest polling.

An ABC/Ipsos poll, conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, also found that a slight majority (53 percent) of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What will Biden talk about?

Biden’s focus Wednesday will be on Kentucky, where five tornadoes hit, including one with a path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.

He is expected to pledge federal support for the victims of the devastating storms.

Where is Biden today?